 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Point of emphasis: Tucson Salpointe Catholic posts stop sign on Mesa Mountain View's offense 26-0

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's impenetrable defense prompted a 26-0 blanking of Mesa Mountain View during this Arizona football game.

Recently on October 21, Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared off with Gilbert Williams Field in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News