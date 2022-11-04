Point of emphasis: Tucson Sunnyside posts stop sign on Nogales' offense 44-0

Tucson Sunnyside unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Nogales in a 44-0 shutout for an Arizona high school football victory on November 4.
Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Nogales squared off with November 12, 2021 at Nogales High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 21, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Tucson Marana and Nogales took on Tucson Flowing Wells on October 21 at Nogales High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.