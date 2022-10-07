 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Point of emphasis: Tucson Sunnyside posts stop sign on Tucson's offense 24-0

Tucson Sunnyside played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 24-0 verdict over Tucson in an Arizona high school football matchup.

In recent action on September 23, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Waddell Canyon View and Tucson took on Phoenix South Mountain on September 23 at Tucson High School. For a full recap, click here.

