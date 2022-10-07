Point of emphasis: Tucson Sunnyside posts stop sign on Tucson's offense 24-0

Tucson Sunnyside played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 24-0 verdict over Tucson in an Arizona high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 23, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Waddell Canyon View and Tucson took on Phoenix South Mountain on September 23 at Tucson High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…