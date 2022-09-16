Powerhouse performance: Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro roars to big win over Tucson Desert View 38-7

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro left no doubt on Friday, controlling Tucson Desert View from start to finish for a 38-7 victory at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High on September 16 in Arizona football action.
Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro moved in front of Tucson Desert View 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Dorados fought to a 24-7 intermission margin at the Jaguars' expense.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Dorados got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
