Powerhouse performance: Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro roars to big win over Tucson Desert View 38-7

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro left no doubt on Friday, controlling Tucson Desert View from start to finish for a 38-7 victory at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High on September 16 in Arizona football action.

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro moved in front of Tucson Desert View 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dorados fought to a 24-7 intermission margin at the Jaguars' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Dorados got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on September 2, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Desert View took on Tucson Sunnyside on September 1 at Tucson Desert View High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

