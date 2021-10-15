Powerhouse performance: Tucson Santa Rita roars to big win over Tucson Catalina 40-8

Tucson Santa Rita controlled the action to earn a strong 40-8 win against Tucson Catalina in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Tucson Santa Rita's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Tucson Catalina at the intermission.

The Eagles' control showed as they carried a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

