Powerhouse performance: Tucson Santa Rita roars to big win over Tucson Catalina 40-8

Tucson Santa Rita controlled the action to earn a strong 40-8 win against Tucson Catalina in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 15.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
Tucson Santa Rita's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Tucson Catalina at the intermission.
The Eagles' control showed as they carried a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
