Pretty portrait: Tucson Marana paints a victorious picture in win over Vail Cienega 41-31

Playing with a winning hand, Tucson Marana trumped Vail Cienega 41-31 during this Arizona football game.
Last season, Vail Cienega and Tucson Marana faced off on November 5, 2021 at Tucson Marana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Vail Cienega faced off against Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Marana took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on September 23 at Tucson Marana High School. For more, click here.
