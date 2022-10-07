 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pretty portrait: Tucson Marana paints a victorious picture in win over Vail Cienega 41-31

Playing with a winning hand, Tucson Marana trumped Vail Cienega 41-31 during this Arizona football game.

Last season, Vail Cienega and Tucson Marana faced off on November 5, 2021 at Tucson Marana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Vail Cienega faced off against Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Marana took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on September 23 at Tucson Marana High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News