Pretty portrait: Tucson Sunnyside paints a victorious picture in win over Tucson Desert View 16-6

Tucson Desert View was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Tucson Sunnyside prevailed 16-6 in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 1.
Tucson Sunnyside drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Tucson Desert View after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Jaguars' expense.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-3 in the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…