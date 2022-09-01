 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pretty portrait: Tucson Sunnyside paints a victorious picture in win over Tucson Desert View 16-6

Tucson Desert View was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Tucson Sunnyside prevailed 16-6 in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 1.

Tucson Sunnyside drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Tucson Desert View after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Jaguars' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-3 in the fourth quarter.

