Putting it all together: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian overwhelms Safford 38-14

Putting it all together: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian overwhelms Safford 38-14

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Safford with an all-around effort during this 38-14 victory on October 15 in Arizona football.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 7-6 lead over the Bulldogs.

The Lions opened a modest 17-14 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Lions and the Bulldogs were engaged in a slim affair at 24-14 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

