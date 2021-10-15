Putting it all together: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian overwhelms Safford 38-14

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Safford with an all-around effort during this 38-14 victory on October 15 in Arizona football.
The first quarter gave the Lions a 7-6 lead over the Bulldogs.
The Lions opened a modest 17-14 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
The Lions and the Bulldogs were engaged in a slim affair at 24-14 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!