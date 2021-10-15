Putting it all together: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian overwhelms Safford 38-14

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Safford with an all-around effort during this 38-14 victory on October 15 in Arizona football.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 7-6 lead over the Bulldogs.

The Lions opened a modest 17-14 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Lions and the Bulldogs were engaged in a slim affair at 24-14 as the fourth quarter started.

