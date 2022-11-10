Queen Creek escapes Tucson Salpointe Catholic in thin win 12-6

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Queen Creek did just enough to beat Tucson Salpointe Catholic 12-6 in Arizona high school football on November 10.

The Lancers took a 3-0 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the halftime locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

A 12-3 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bulldogs' defeat of the Lancers.