 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rally time; Sierra Vista Buena overcomes Tucson Flowing Wells 31-3

Rally time; Sierra Vista Buena overcomes Tucson Flowing Wells 31-3

Sierra Vista Buena dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 31-3 win over Tucson Flowing Wells in Arizona high school football on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Tucson Flowing Wells squared up on Tucson Rincon in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Tucson Flowing Wells, who began with a 3-0 edge over Sierra Vista Buena through the end of the first quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 3-0 intermission score.

The Colts broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-3 lead over the Caballeros.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News