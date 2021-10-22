Rally time; Sierra Vista Buena overcomes Tucson Flowing Wells 31-3

Sierra Vista Buena dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 31-3 win over Tucson Flowing Wells in Arizona high school football on October 22.

The start wasn't the problem for Tucson Flowing Wells, who began with a 3-0 edge over Sierra Vista Buena through the end of the first quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 3-0 intermission score.

The Colts broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-3 lead over the Caballeros.

