Rally time; Sierra Vista Buena overcomes Tucson Flowing Wells 31-3

Sierra Vista Buena dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 31-3 win over Tucson Flowing Wells in Arizona high school football on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Tucson Flowing Wells squared up on Tucson Rincon in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Tucson Flowing Wells, who began with a 3-0 edge over Sierra Vista Buena through the end of the first quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 3-0 intermission score.
The Colts broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-3 lead over the Caballeros.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.