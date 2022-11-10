Razor thin: Tucson Sahuaro earns tough verdict over Rio Rico 29-22

Tucson Sahuaro finally found a way to top Rio Rico 29-22 in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Tucson Sahuaro opened with a 29-22 advantage over Rio Rico through the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second, third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on October 28, Rio Rico faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Sahuaro took on Sahuarita on October 28 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…