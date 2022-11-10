 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Tucson Sahuaro earns tough verdict over Rio Rico 29-22

Tucson Sahuaro finally found a way to top Rio Rico 29-22 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Tucson Sahuaro opened with a 29-22 advantage over Rio Rico through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second, third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

In recent action on October 28, Rio Rico faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Sahuaro took on Sahuarita on October 28 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For more, click here.

Tags

