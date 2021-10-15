 Skip to main content
Resolve: Tucson Pueblo Magnet tops off Tempe 42-31

Resolve: Tucson Pueblo Magnet tops off Tempe 42-31

Tucson Pueblo Magnet trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 42-31 win over Tempe for an Arizona high school football victory on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared up on Phoenix Arcadia in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Buffaloes authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Warriors 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 17-14 advantage at intermission over the Buffaloes.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Warriors and the Buffaloes locked in a 24-24 stalemate.

