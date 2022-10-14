Rio Rico dispatches Sahuarita 27-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Rio Rico still prevailed 27-7 against Sahuarita in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 14.
Last season, Sahuarita and Rio Rico faced off on October 1, 2021 at Sahuarita High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 30, Sahuarita squared off with Tucson Empire in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…