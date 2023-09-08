Safford raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-17 win over Tucson Rincon in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Safford a 28-3 lead over Tucson Rincon.

The Bulldogs registered a 42-10 advantage at intermission over the Rangers.

Safford steamrolled to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tucson Rincon faced off against Phoenix Washington.

