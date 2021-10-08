 Skip to main content
Safford knocks off Tucson Pueblo Magnet 13-12

Safford knocks off Tucson Pueblo Magnet 13-12

Mighty close, mighty fine, Safford wore a victory shine after clipping Tucson Pueblo Magnet 13-12 on October 8 in Arizona football.

The Bulldogs opened a small 13-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Tucson Pueblo Magnet's finishing flurry, but Safford swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 24, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Rio Rico and Safford took on Sahuarita on September 24 at Sahuarita High School. For more, click here.

