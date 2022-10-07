Sahuarita Walden Grove builds initial momentum to knock off Tucson Mountain View 49-42

The national anthem was barely over when Sahuarita Walden Grove gained control with a spurt that proved crucial in a 49-42 victory against Tucson Mountain View at Tucson Mountain View High on October 7 in Arizona football action.

