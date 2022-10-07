Sahuarita Walden Grove builds initial momentum to knock off Tucson Mountain View 49-42

The national anthem was barely over when Sahuarita Walden Grove gained control with a spurt that proved crucial in a 49-42 victory against Tucson Mountain View at Tucson Mountain View High on October 7 in Arizona football action.
In recent action on September 23, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Mesa Red Mountain and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on September 23 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For more, click here.
