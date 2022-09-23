Sahuarita Walden Grove busts Tucson Pueblo Magnet 34-6

Sahuarita Walden Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 34-6 win over Tucson Pueblo Magnet in Arizona high school football on September 23.

The Red Wolves opened a slim 21-6 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Red Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.