Sahuarita Walden Grove busts Tucson Pueblo Magnet 34-6

Sahuarita Walden Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 34-6 win over Tucson Pueblo Magnet in Arizona high school football on September 23.
The Red Wolves opened a slim 21-6 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Red Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.
The last time Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Pueblo Magnet played in a 34-26 game on November 12, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 9, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Phoenix Greenway and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Safford on September 9 at Safford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
