Sahuarita Walden Grove mauls Tucson Amphitheater in strong effort 46-18

Sahuarita Walden Grove dominated from start to finish in an imposing 46-18 win over Tucson Amphitheater in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 28.
In recent action on October 14, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Catalina Foothills and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Tucson Sahuaro on October 14 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…