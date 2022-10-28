Sahuarita Walden Grove mauls Tucson Amphitheater in strong effort 46-18

Sahuarita Walden Grove dominated from start to finish in an imposing 46-18 win over Tucson Amphitheater in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 28.

