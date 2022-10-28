 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sahuarita Walden Grove mauls Tucson Amphitheater in strong effort 46-18

Sahuarita Walden Grove dominated from start to finish in an imposing 46-18 win over Tucson Amphitheater in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 28.

In recent action on October 14, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Catalina Foothills and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Tucson Sahuaro on October 14 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

