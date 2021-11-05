Sahuarita Walden Grove rains down on Tucson Sahuaro 38-21

Sahuarita Walden Grove trucked Tucson Sahuaro on the road to a 38-21 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 22, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Casa Grande Union and Tucson Sahuaro took on Buckeye Union on October 22 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For a full recap, click here.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!