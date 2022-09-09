Sahuarita Walden Grove rolls like thunder over Phoenix Greenway 48-7

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Sahuarita Walden Grove turned out the lights on Phoenix Greenway 48-7 in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 9.
Last season, Phoenix Greenway and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on October 8, 2021 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…