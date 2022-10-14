Sahuarita Walden Grove secures a win over Tucson Sahuaro 39-20

Sahuarita Walden Grove turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 39-20 win over Tucson Sahuaro in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Sahuarita Walden Grove drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Tucson Sahuaro after the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The third quarter gave Sahuarita Walden Grove a 33-20 lead over Tucson Sahuaro.
Conditioning showed as the Red Wolves outscored the Cougars 6-0 in the fourth quarter.
The last time Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Sahuaro played in a 38-21 game on November 5, 2021. Click here for a recap
