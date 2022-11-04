Sahuarita Walden Grove sets quick pace to roar over Sahuarita 56-7

It was Sahuarita Walden Grove who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Sahuarita 56-7 in Arizona high school football on November 4.
In recent action on October 21, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Rio Rico and Sahuarita took on Catalina Foothills on October 21 at Sahuarita High School. Click here for a recap
