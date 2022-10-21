Sahuarita Walden Grove thumps Rio Rico in punishing decision 39-7

Sahuarita Walden Grove built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 39-7 win over Rio Rico on October 21 in Arizona football.
In recent action on October 7, Rio Rico faced off against Tucson Empire and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Tucson Mountain View on October 7 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For a full recap, click here.
