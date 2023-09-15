Sahuarita Walden Grove knocked off Vail Cienega 26-7 for an Arizona high school football victory on Sept. 15.
Sahuarita Walden Grove opened with a 13-0 advantage over Vail Cienega through the first quarter.
The Bobcats tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 19-7 at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Red Wolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Phoenix Arcadia and Vail Cienega took on Phoenix Paradise Valley on Sept. 1 at Vail Cienega High School.
