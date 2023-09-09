Six high school football teams from Tucson and the surrounding region — Salpointe Catholic, Canyon del Oro, Mica Mountain, Pusch Ridge, Catalina and Buena — remain unbeaten after Week 4 action Friday night, Sept. 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Desert View (falling to CDO), Cholla (in a loss to Pueblo), Rincon/University (falling to Safford) and Sabino (defeated by MM) each fell for the first time in 2023.

The rest of the scores involving local teams (scores compiled from the Arizona Republic and other sources):

Salpointe Catholic (3-0) 48, Surprise Shadow Ridge (1-2) 14

Buena (3-0) 33, Catalina Foothills (1-2) 28

Canyon del Oro (3-0) 50, Desert View (2-1) 20

Cienega (2-1) 28, Tucson (1-2) 24

Amphitheater (2-1) 27, Flowing Wells (0-3) 21

Higley (3-0) 29, Marana (1-2) 24

Rio Rico (1-2) 39, Nogales (0-3) 0

Raymond S. Kellis (2-1) 21, Sunnyside (1-2) 7

Maricopa (2-1) 45, Sahuarita (1-2) 0

Sunrise Mountain (1-2) 53, Mountain View (0-3) 14

Pueblo (2-1) 34, Cholla (2-1) 0

Sahuaro (1-2) 48, Douglas (1-2) 29

Mica Mountain (3-0) 49, Sabino (3-1) 7

Safford (2-2) 49, Rincon/University (2-1) 17

Pusch Ridge (3-0) 38, Yuma (1-3) 14

Catalina (3-0) 30, Florence ALA — Anthem South (0-4) 20

Palo Verde (1-2) 61, Scottsdale Coronado (0-4) 0

Some of the highlights:

Mica Mountain coach Pat Nugent, earned his 150th career victory in the Thunderbolts' 49-7 win over previously-unbeaten Sabino; Nugent was a longtime coach at Sabino prior to taking over at Mica Mountain in 2021. Jayden Thoreson threw for multiple touchdowns, while Kason Colbert had a couple on the ground himself — including a 60-yarder in the second quarter — for Mica Mountain in the victory.

In Rincon/University's matchup with Safford, the host Rangers' effort to move to 3-0 was upended from the start. Safford returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the game on the Rincon High School campus. The visiting Bulldogs built that to a 28-3 lead after just one quarter, eventually winning 49-17. Senior Mateo Montano caught six passes for 160 yards and a touchdown for the host Rangers in defeat.

Check out more images from Rincon/University’s matchup with Safford from Friday night, Sept. 8, 2023 —