Six high school football teams from Tucson and the surrounding region — Salpointe Catholic, Canyon del Oro, Mica Mountain, Pusch Ridge, Catalina and Buena — remain unbeaten after Week 4 action Friday night, Sept. 8, 2023.
Meanwhile, Desert View (falling to CDO), Cholla (in a loss to Pueblo), Rincon/University (falling to Safford) and Sabino (defeated by MM) each fell for the first time in 2023.
The rest of the scores involving local teams (scores compiled from the Arizona Republic and other sources):
Salpointe Catholic (3-0) 48, Surprise Shadow Ridge (1-2) 14 Buena (3-0) 33, Catalina Foothills (1-2) 28 Canyon del Oro (3-0) 50, Desert View (2-1) 20 Cienega (2-1) 28, Tucson (1-2) 24 Amphitheater (2-1) 27, Flowing Wells (0-3) 21 Higley (3-0) 29, Marana (1-2) 24 Rio Rico (1-2) 39, Nogales (0-3) 0 Raymond S. Kellis (2-1) 21, Sunnyside (1-2) 7 Maricopa (2-1) 45, Sahuarita (1-2) 0 Sunrise Mountain (1-2) 53, Mountain View (0-3) 14 Pueblo (2-1) 34, Cholla (2-1) 0 Sahuaro (1-2) 48, Douglas (1-2) 29 Mica Mountain (3-0) 49, Sabino (3-1) 7 Safford (2-2) 49, Rincon/University (2-1) 17 Pusch Ridge (3-0) 38, Yuma (1-3) 14 Catalina (3-0) 30, Florence ALA — Anthem South (0-4) 20 Palo Verde (1-2) 61, Scottsdale Coronado (0-4) 0
Mica Mountain coach Pat Nugent talks with his team after its 49-7 win over Sabino Friday night. It was the 150th career victory for Nugent, who also previously coached at Sabino.
James Kelley, Special to the Arizona Daily Star
Mica Mountain coach
Pat Nugent, earned his 150th career victory in the Thunderbolts' 49-7 win over previously-unbeaten Sabino; Nugent was a longtime coach at Sabino prior to taking over at Mica Mountain in 2021. Jayden Thoreson threw for multiple touchdowns, while Kason Colbert had a couple on the ground himself — including a 60-yarder in the second quarter — for Mica Mountain in the victory.
Rincon/University's Mateo Montano (2) gets behind Safford's Jace Jameson (15) to haul in a bomb that got the Rangers inside the 20 in the first quarter of their matchup at Rincon/University High School Friday night.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
In Rincon/University's matchup with Safford, the host Rangers' effort to move to 3-0 was upended from the start. Safford returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the game on the Rincon High School campus. The visiting Bulldogs built that to a 28-3 lead after just one quarter, eventually winning 49-17. Senior
Mateo Montano caught six passes for 160 yards and a touchdown for the host Rangers in defeat.
Rincon/University's head coach Khyree Copeland talks with Rincon/University's Mateo Montano (2) during a break in the action of the Rangers’ game against Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Safford's Anthony Garrobo (11) gets behind Rincon/University's Robert Brown (0) for a catch and run that put the Bulldogs in the red zone during their game at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University's Adam De Leon (33), bottom, and Fields Anthony (18) can’t drag down Safford's Chris Shatto (10) on his carry in their game at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University's Azvia Park (28) tries to wrestle down Safford's Chris Shatto (10) on a sweep at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University's Adam De Leon (33) jars the ball out of the grip of Safford's Jojo Ruelas (2) on a quarterback keeper in the first quarter of their game at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Safford's Izaiah Alvarado (3) gets a couple of steps on Rincon/University's Robert Brown (0) and hauls in a touchdown catch in their game at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University's Mateo Montano (2) gets hoisted skyward by teammate Ahmed Bandora (77) after his catch-and-run struck pay dirt against Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University's Chris Varela Fonseca (10), left, and Adam De Leon (33) try to bring down Safford's Cole Goodman (13) in the second quarter of their game at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University's Ibraim Romero (15) manages to get his grip on the ball back after being drilled by Safford's Cole Yentsch (0) at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University's Mateo Montano (2) gets tied up by Safford's Cole Goodman (13) foiling his reception in the second quarter of their game at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A Rincon/University player reaches up to touch the Ranger logo on his way into the locker room at halftime of the game against Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Safford's Cole Yentsch (0) slams into Rincon/University's Mateo Montano (2) stopping the quarterback keeper in their game at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Safford's Jarett Jurado (34) manages to keep Rincon/University's Ibraim Romero (15) from a catch, but picks up the interference penalty in the fourth quarter of their game at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Safford's Micah Chaplin (33) drives into Rincon/University defender Nate Russell (90) in during their game at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University's head coach Khyree Copeland talks with Safford's Jojo Ruelas (2) after he limped off the field with a knock in the fourth quarter of their game at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University's head coach Khyree Copeland indicates where he wants his kicker to place the ball on a kick-off in the fourth quarter against Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University's linemen get loose just before the Rangers host Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Safford's Gary Smith (64), left, and Anthony Garrobo (11) sack Rincon/University's Thomas Montgomery (3) at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rincon/University’s head coach Khyree Copeland talks with the coaching staff after the Rangers’ game against Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Grace Trejo
The Rincon/University High School marching band and color guard perform “8-Bit”, a video game inspired set during halftime at the Rangers’ game against Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Rincon/University’s head coach Khyree Copeland talks to the Rangers’ after the loss against Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Safford’s Jarett Jurado (34) carries the ball while Chris Varela Fonseca (10) covers him during the Rangers’ game against Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Thomas Montgomery (3) receives the ball during the Rangers’ game against Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Rincon/University’s head coach Khyree Copeland talks to Thomas Montgomery (3), during the Rangers’ game against Safford at Rincon/University High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 8, 2023.
Grace Trejo
