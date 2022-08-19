 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills flexes defensive muscle to keep Tucson Palo Verde Magnet off the scoreboard 48-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills followed in snuffing Tucson Palo Verde Magnet's offense 48-0 on August 19 in Arizona football.

San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills jumped in front of Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabercats' offense pulled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills pulled to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

