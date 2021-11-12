Score no more: Catalina Foothills' defense breaks Douglas 34-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Catalina Foothills stuffed Douglas 34-0 to the tune of a shutout in Arizona high school football on November 12.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.