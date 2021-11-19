Scottsdale Desert Mountain cancels check from Tucson Ironwood Ridge 17-7

Scottsdale Desert Mountain dumped Tucson Ironwood Ridge 17-7 in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 19.
Scottsdale Desert Mountain made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Tucson Ironwood Ridge after the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Scottsdale Desert Mountain broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over Tucson Ironwood Ridge.
The Wolves' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.
