 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scottsdale Desert Mountain cancels check from Tucson Ironwood Ridge 17-7

Scottsdale Desert Mountain cancels check from Tucson Ironwood Ridge 17-7

Scottsdale Desert Mountain dumped Tucson Ironwood Ridge 17-7 in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 19.

Scottsdale Desert Mountain made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Tucson Ironwood Ridge after the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Scottsdale Desert Mountain broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over Tucson Ironwood Ridge.

The Wolves' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News