Scottsdale Saguaro plants its flag on Tucson Salpointe Catholic 49-21

Scottsdale Saguaro stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 49-21 win over Tucson Salpointe Catholic in Arizona high school football on October 1.

The Sabercats opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Lancers through the first quarter.

Scottsdale Saguaro's offense stormed to a 28-7 lead over Tucson Salpointe Catholic at halftime.

Scottsdale Saguaro's dominance showed as it carried a 42-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

