Tucson Ironwood Ridge cut in front to start, but Sierra Vista Buena answered the challenge to collect a 35-20 victory at Tucson Ironwood Ridge on Sept. 1 in Arizona football action.

Tucson Ironwood Ridge started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Sierra Vista Buena at the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Sierra Vista Buena broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-20 lead over Tucson Ironwood Ridge.

The Colts held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Ironwood Ridge played in a 15-6 game on Nov. 10, 2022.

