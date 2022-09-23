Sierra Vista Buena controls the action and Tucson Cholla 51-7

Sierra Vista Buena earned its community's accolades after a 51-7 win over Tucson Cholla on September 23 in Arizona football.
Recently on September 9 , Sierra Vista Buena squared off with Tucson Marana in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.