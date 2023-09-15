Sierra Vista Buena finally found a way to top Tucson 33-28 on Sept. 15 in Arizona football action.
Last season, Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Tucson High School.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson faced off against Tucson Marana and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on Sept. 1 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School.
