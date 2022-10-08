Sierra Vista Buena pushes over Tucson Sahuaro 29-13

Tucson Sahuaro was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Sierra Vista Buena prevailed 29-13 in an Arizona high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 23, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Cholla and Tucson Sahuaro took on Nogales on September 23 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For a full recap, click here.
