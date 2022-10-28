Sierra Vista Buena slides past Tucson in fretful clash 14-7

Sierra Vista Buena fans held their breath in an uneasy 14-7 victory over Tucson in Arizona high school football on October 28.
In recent action on October 14, Tucson faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Sierra Vista Buena took on Vail Cienega on October 14 at Vail Cienega High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…