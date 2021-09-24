 Skip to main content
Snowflake delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 26-21

Snowflake poked just enough holes in Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's defense to garner a taut 26-21 victory in Arizona high school football action on September 24. .

The first quarter gave the Lobos a 14-7 lead over the Lions.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Snowflake broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian.

The Lobos chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions' spirited final-quarter performance.

