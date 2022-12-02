Snowflake slides past Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in fretful clash 16-13

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Snowflake did just enough to beat Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 16-13 on December 2 in Arizona football action.
A halftime tie at 10-10 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
The Lobos avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-3 stretch over the fourth quarter.
