Some kind of impressive: Scottsdale Horizon pounds Vail Cienega 45-21

Some kind of impressive: Scottsdale Horizon pounds Vail Cienega 45-21

Scottsdale Horizon's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 45-21 win over Vail Cienega during this Arizona football game.

Scottsdale Horizon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Vail Cienega through the first quarter.

The Huskies' offense pulled ahead to a 38-14 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Scottsdale Horizon matched Vail Cienega's offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

