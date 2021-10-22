 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some kind of impressive: Tucson Sabino pounds Safford 49-14

Some kind of impressive: Tucson Sabino pounds Safford 49-14

Tucson Sabino showered the scoreboard with points to drown Safford 49-14 during this Arizona football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

In recent action on October 8, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Safford took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on October 8 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News