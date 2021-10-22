Some kind of impressive: Tucson Sabino pounds Safford 49-14

Tucson Sabino showered the scoreboard with points to drown Safford 49-14 during this Arizona football game.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
In recent action on October 8, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Safford took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on October 8 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!