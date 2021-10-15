Stop sign: Casa Grande Union renders Tucson Sahuaro's offense pointless 48-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Casa Grande Union squeeze Tucson Sahuaro 48-0 in a shutout effort in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 15.
Casa Grande Union's offense moved to a 5-0 lead over Tucson Sahuaro at halftime.
Casa Grande Union remained on top of Tucson Sahuaro through a scoreless first and third quarters.
