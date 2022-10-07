 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro rains down on Catalina Foothills 49-6

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Catalina Foothills 49-6 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Last season, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Catalina Foothills squared off with September 24, 2021 at Catalina Foothills High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Marana and Catalina Foothills took on Tucson Mica Mountain on September 23 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. Click here for a recap

