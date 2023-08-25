Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro stoked the fire early and maintained the flame for a 21-14 victory against Mesa Eastmark for an Arizona high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mesa Eastmark through the first quarter.

The Dorados opened a modest 21-7 gap over the Firebirds at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Firebirds narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

