Super start fuels Mesa Red Mountain's victory over Tucson Salpointe Catholic 27-24

Mesa Red Mountain collected a 27-24 victory over Tucson Salpointe Catholic in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Mesa Red Mountain drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Tucson Salpointe Catholic after the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Mountain Lions enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lancers' 21-13 advantage in the final quarter.
