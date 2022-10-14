 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Super start fuels Mesa Red Mountain's victory over Tucson Salpointe Catholic 27-24

Mesa Red Mountain collected a 27-24 victory over Tucson Salpointe Catholic in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Mesa Red Mountain drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Tucson Salpointe Catholic after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Mountain Lions enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lancers' 21-13 advantage in the final quarter.

