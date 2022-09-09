Surge sends Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain past Tucson Mica Mountain 41-14

Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 41-14 win over Tucson Mica Mountain in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Tucson Mica Mountain started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bears put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 34-0 edge in the final quarter.