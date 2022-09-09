Surge sends Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain past Tucson Mica Mountain 41-14

Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 41-14 win over Tucson Mica Mountain in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Tucson Mica Mountain started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at the end of the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Bears put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 34-0 edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain and Tucson Mica Mountain squared off with November 12, 2021 at Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain High School last season. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.