Taking on water: Tucson Desert View sinks Goodyear Millennium 26-13

Tucson Desert View grabbed a 26-13 victory at the expense of Goodyear Millennium in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Tucson Desert View's offense darted to a 12-6 lead over Goodyear Millennium at the intermission.

The Tigers moved ahead of the Jaguars 13-12 to start the fourth quarter.

