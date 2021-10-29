Taking on water: Tucson Empire sinks Tucson Amphitheater 27-7

Tucson Empire collected a 27-7 victory over Tucson Amphitheater at Tucson Amphitheater High on October 29 in Arizona football action.

The Ravens made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

Tucson Empire's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Tucson Amphitheater at the intermission.

The Ravens darted to a 21-7 bulge over the Panthers as the fourth quarter began.