Taking on water: Tucson Empire sinks Tucson Amphitheater 27-7

Tucson Empire collected a 27-7 victory over Tucson Amphitheater at Tucson Amphitheater High on October 29 in Arizona football action.
The Ravens made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
Tucson Empire's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Tucson Amphitheater at the intermission.
The Ravens darted to a 21-7 bulge over the Panthers as the fourth quarter began.
