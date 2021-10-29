 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Tucson Empire sinks Tucson Amphitheater 27-7

Taking on water: Tucson Empire sinks Tucson Amphitheater 27-7

Tucson Empire collected a 27-7 victory over Tucson Amphitheater at Tucson Amphitheater High on October 29 in Arizona football action.

The Ravens made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

Tucson Empire's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Tucson Amphitheater at the intermission.

The Ravens darted to a 21-7 bulge over the Panthers as the fourth quarter began.

In recent action on October 15, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Douglas and Tucson Empire took on Rio Rico on October 15 at Tucson Empire High School. Click here for a recap

