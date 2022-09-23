Tempe Marcos De Niza routs Tucson Amphitheater 55-7

Tempe Marcos De Niza's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Tucson Amphitheater 55-7 in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 23.

The Padres registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Padres' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 27-0 points differential.