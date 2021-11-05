Thatcher casts spell on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 35-26

Thatcher knocked off Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 35-26 on November 5 in Arizona football action.
Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian authored a promising start, taking advantage of Thatcher 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Thatcher registered a 12-10 advantage at halftime over Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian.
The Eagles darted ahead of the Lions 15-13 as the fourth quarter started.
