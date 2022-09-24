Thatcher knocks out victory beat against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 28-14

Thatcher pushed past Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian for a 28-14 win in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 24.
Last season, Thatcher and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off on November 5, 2021 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian squared off with Catalina Foothills in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
