Thatcher rolls like thunder over Sahuarita 53-7

Thatcher handled Sahuarita 53-7 in an impressive showing in an Arizona high school football matchup on August 27.
The Eagles' command showed as they carried a 47-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles' offense struck to a 41-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.
Thatcher drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Sahuarita after the first quarter.
