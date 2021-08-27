Thatcher rolls like thunder over Sahuarita 53-7

Thatcher handled Sahuarita 53-7 in an impressive showing in an Arizona high school football matchup on August 27.

The Eagles' command showed as they carried a 47-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles' offense struck to a 41-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Thatcher drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Sahuarita after the first quarter.

