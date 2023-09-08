A suffocating defense helped Maricopa handle Sahuarita 45-0 in Arizona high school football on Sept. 8.

Maricopa opened with a 28-0 advantage over Sahuarita through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Rams held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sahuarita faced off against Phoenix Alhambra.

